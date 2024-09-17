Türkiye's BIST 100 starts Tuesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, commenced trading at 9,611.59 points, marking a slight increase of 0.36 percent, or 34.13 points, from its previous closing level. This modest rise at the start of the trading day reflects a potential positive shift in market sentiment, following a day of reduced performance.



The previous trading day, Monday, saw the BIST 100 decline by 1.12 percent, bringing its closing value to 9,577.46 points. Despite the drop, the daily transaction volume was notable, amounting to 65 billion Turkish liras, which translates to approximately USD1.9 billion. This volume indicates a high level of trading activity, even as the index faced downward pressure.



By 10:10 AM local time (0710 GMT) on Tuesday, the exchange rates were as follows: the US dollar was valued at 34.0085 Turkish liras, the euro at 37.8615 Turkish liras, and the British pound at 44.9695 Turkish liras. These rates provide insight into the current currency exchange dynamics affecting Türkiye's economic landscape.



In the commodities market, the price of gold stood at USD2,566.80 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was trading at around USD72.60 per barrel. These commodity prices are crucial indicators of broader economic trends and can significantly impact market behavior and investor decisions in the coming days.

