Tropical Storm Gordon in Puerto Rico diminishes to depression

(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Gordon has diminished to a depression as it continues to move across the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. As of Monday, the storm was situated approximately 955 miles (1,540 kilometers) east of the northeast Caribbean. At this point, it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was advancing westward at a speed of 6 mph (9 kph). Despite its current weakened state, the National Hurricane Center in Miami has indicated that Gordon has the potential to regain strength and reclassify as a tropical storm once it changes its course to a north-northeast trajectory, moving further away from any landmass.



Gordon emerged during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30. It marks the seventh named storm of the current season. The timing of its formation underscores the active nature of the season, which often sees a surge in storm activity during its mid-period. The transition from a storm to a depression and potentially back to a storm highlights the unpredictable dynamics of tropical systems as they interact with varying atmospheric and oceanic conditions.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has projected an above-average Atlantic hurricane season for this year, driven by record-setting ocean temperatures. The agency’s forecast includes a range of 17 to 25 named storms, which encompasses a broad spectrum of storm activity. Among these, NOAA expects that between four to seven will develop into major hurricanes, categorized as Category 3 or higher, indicating a potentially intense season with significant impacts.



As Tropical Storm Gordon continues to evolve, the broader context of an active hurricane season remains a critical concern for meteorologists and residents in affected regions. The potential for storms to intensify or shift paths emphasizes the need for ongoing monitoring and preparedness, given the high likelihood of more storm activity as the season progresses. The NOAA's forecast and the current storm’s behavior serve as reminders of the importance of vigilance and readiness throughout the hurricane season.

MENAFN17092024000045015839ID1108682286