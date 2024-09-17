Aster Clinics Launch Aster Superpower Project to Encourage Healthy Habits Among Children in the UAE

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, UAE – September 16, 2024 – Aster Clinics, a leading integrated healthcare provider under Aster DM Healthcare GCC, has unveiled the Aster Superpower Project, an innovative initiative aimed at fostering healthy habits among children in the UAE. As the new school year begins, this campaign is designed to empower children with the knowledge and behaviors needed for a vibrant, energetic start, reinforcing Aster Clinics' commitment to supporting parents in managing their child's health.

The Aster Superpower Project introduces children to six unique superhero characters, each representing a crucial aspect of health and wellness. These characters—Hydro Hero for hydration, Flashing Floss for dental hygiene, Mighty Man for physical activity, Miss Brainy for mental health, Green Gobbler for nutrition, and Germ Zapper for hand hygiene—turn essential health concepts into fun, interactive experiences. By personifying these elements as superheroes, the campaign encourages children to actively engage with their well-being, making health management an enjoyable adventure.

To launch the project, Aster Clinics will host a special superhero-themed event across all its units in the UAE on September 22, 2024. This exciting day will feature an art and craft workshop where children can win exclusive merchandise. The event will also provide a unique opportunity for kids to meet the pediatricians who helped bring the superhero characters to life.

As part of the Superpower Project, Aster Clinics is offering a free Health Assessment at selected Aster Clinics and Aster Pharmacies in the UAE. This includes a vitamin checkup, growth screening and assessment conducted by trained nurses, and a dental screening for children. These services are designed to ensure children are ready for the school year with a strong foundation in health.

Additionally, Aster Clinics is offering exclusive Back-to-School Packages designed to ensure children are physically prepared for the school year, including a range of health services such as pediatric consultations and vaccinations.

The event on September 22, 2024, will also include additional activities designed to engage and educate children. Origami workshops at various clinics will teach kids how to create paper art, which will be used in a larger 3D art project. Comics and coloring books will also be distributed to make learning about health and wellness an enjoyable experience.

This campaign will run for the next 3-4 months, providing continued opportunities for children and their families to engage with the Aster Superpower Project and benefit from the health and wellness activities offered.

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics for the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce our latest campaign, a superhero-themed pediatric health initiative that brings the power of preventive healthcare to life for children. Through this engaging and interactive approach, we aim to make health education fun and accessible, empowering young minds to adopt healthy habits early on. By transforming children into 'health heroes,' we inspire them to take charge of their well-being while equipping families with the tools to build a healthier future together. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation in healthcare, aligning with our core values of clinical excellence and community care. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our youngest generation. Aster is dedicated to nurturing a healthier tomorrow by making health an exciting adventure for children today.”





