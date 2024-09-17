Kuwait Oil Price Down 31 Cents To USD 73.70 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went down by 31 cents to USD 73.70 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 74.01 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

Globally, the price of oil went up by USD 1.14 to USD 72.75 per barrel, the same occurred with the West Texas Intermediate, which also went up by USD 1.44 to USD 70.09 pb. (end)

km













MENAFN17092024000071011013ID1108681074