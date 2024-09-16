UAE: Police Seize 39 Vehicles For Unlicensed Parade In Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:55 PM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 10:46 PM

Ras Al Khaimah seized 39 participating in an unlicensed procession in the Mina Al Arab area on Friday evening, the authority announced.

Two participants were also caught for showboating and endangering their lives as well that of others.

The incident came to light after the authority received a report about the unauthorised parade, taking place late in the night at 11:30pm, which had been organised without the necessary licenses and permissions from the relevant authorities.

In response, law enforcement tracked and monitored the situation closely.

The authority confirmed that necessary measures will be taken against those who violated the traffic rules and regulations.

They also called on motorists to obey traffic laws and urged drivers to follow regulations as well as avoid dangerous driving behaviour.

