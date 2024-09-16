Explaining Complex Things In Simple Words: POW Release, Kremlin's Blackmail, Aid To Tackle Flood Fallout

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

POW RELEASE

On September 13 and 14, two consecutive exchanges of prisoners took place, and as a result, it was possible to free 49 and 103 Ukrainians accordingly.

 Two exchanges in a row are a result of the unique work of the entire team, which is doing its best to return all the prisoners of war to their native land. We remember all our people, and we are working on their return.

 Defenders of the Chernobyl NPP, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions were released, in particular those who have been in Russian captivity for more than 2 years.

 Again, after a long time, it was possible to return from captivity the Azov regiment soldiers, whom Russia has so far, in principle, not given for exchange.

 It was also possible to return illegally detained civilian prisoners, including Leniye Umerova, a girl who was taken hostage by the Russians in December 2022 when she was on her way to Crimea to take care of her sick father.

 The activation of exchanges became possible thanks to the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as a result of which many enemy soldiers were captured by Ukraine.

KREMLIN'S BLACKMAIL

Russian officials say that granting Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons would mean“a direct NATO war with the Russian Federation,”and they also threaten to resume nuclear weapons testing.

 Granting Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons from partnerson military facilities on the Russian territory will improve Ukraine's strategic position in the face of an enemy offensive in the eastern regions.

 Russia seeks to continue its offensive in Donbas and terrorize the population of Ukrainian cities with impunity using its aircraft. That is why the prospect of increasing Ukraine's defense potential annoys and frightens its leadership.

 The Kremlin is bluffing again with“red lines”, but the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk oblast has proven that they do not actually exist.

 When Russia suffers defeats or begins to anticipate them, it always resorts to nuclear blackmail. It happened more than once.

 We call on our partners to demonstrate their strength and unity, not fear and confusion, in the face of empty Russian threats.

AID TO TACKLE FLOOD FALLOUT

On the instructions of the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine offered Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic to send units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to help overcome the natural disaster.

 The countries of Eastern Europe suffer from large-scale flooding: in the Czech Republic, hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity, and high water began to destroy houses; the Polish city of Stronie Slaskie actually ended up underwater.

 There is no such thing as someone else's trouble. Ukrainians are ready to extend a hand to help the victims and to thank the countries of Eastern Europe, which are helping Ukraine to withstand the conditions of Russian aggression and have already provided shelter to millions of Ukrainian refugees.

 Ukraine has tremendous experience in conducting humanitarian operations and rescue operations. The State Emergency Service and other Ukrainian services save people every day from the consequences of Russian terrorist attacks.

 In February 2023, already during the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian rescuers helped overcome the consequences of a devastating earthquake in Turkey.