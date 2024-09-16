Turkish Drone Attack Kills One, Wounds Two In Iraq
(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Sep 16 (IANS) A Turkish drone strike on Monday killed a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and wounded two others in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, the Counter-Terrorism Service of the neighbouring semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said in a statement.
The airstrike occurred at 9:45 a.m. local time (0645 GMT) when a Turkish drone attacked a gathering of PKK militants in Makhmour refugee camp, southeast of the provincial capital Mosul, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Turkish forces frequently carry out cross-border operations targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq, with a particular focus on the Qandil Mountains, which serve as the group's stronghold.
The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.
