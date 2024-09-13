DESIGNER RICK PALLACK Hollywoods Leading Man Created The REAGAN Movie Wardrobe For Mr. Dennis Quaid Starring As Reagan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DESIGNER RICK PALLACK / Copyright Rick Pallack Designs - All Rights Reserved

REAGAN Movie / RICK PALLACK DESIGNS On Mr. Dennis Quaid Staring As Ronald Reagan

DESIGNER RICK PALLACK FORMALWEAR COLLECTION / Copyright Rick Pallack Designs / All Rights Reserved

DESIGNER RICK PALLACK CREATED THE REAGAN MOVIE WARDROBE FOR MR. DENNIS QUAID STARRING AS RONALD REAGAN RICK PALLACK DESIGNS FEATURED AT RICKPALLACKSHOP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award Winning Celebrity Designer Rick Pallack is Hollywood's Leading Man.Pallack's latest Design collaboration was creating the REAGAN movie Custom Bespoke wardrobe for Mr. Dennis Quaid starring as President Ronald Reagan.The Designer created the feature film wardrobe including Reagan's Presidential attire and 3 decades of wardrobe for filming.Several United States Presidents have worn Pallack Designs and countless movie presidents.The RICK PALLACK COLLECTION Designs are featured at RICKPALLACKSHOPThe Pallack Exclusive Formalwear and Evening wear Collections are featured on the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Olympics and at the Cannes Film Festival.The Los Angeles Grammy Museum features 15 Pallack Designs on permanent exhibit.Pallack Designed many of the world's most famous and elegant weddings for the L. A. Lakers, the Kennedy family, the Disney's, the Presley's, the Jackson's, the Jenner's, the Brando's and European Royal Weddings.The RICK PALLACK Exclusive Luxury Collections are available in Ready To Wear, Made To Measure, Custom Bespoke and Made To Order.The Designer Brand Collections include Wedding, Formalwear, Evening wear, Tuxedos, Dinner Jackets, Suits, Sports Jackets, Overcoats, Leather and Suede Jackets, Outerwear, Robes, Pajamas, Smoking Jackets, Footwear, R P Sport Los Angeles, R P Sport Malibu Beach, R P Luxury Sport, Country Club, Golf, Tennis, Resort, Travel, Furnishings and Accessories.The Rick Pallack Studio Wardrobe Department (TM) Designs wardrobes for the Leading Men for every major Hollywood Studio, network and streaming service.The“Wardrobe Designed By RICK PALLACK” screen credit featured on the Olympic Games, the L. A. Lakers, L. A. Kings, Disney, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, MGM, Sony Pictures, Fox, Netflix, Emmy Awards, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, HBO, MTV, VH1 and Entertainment Tonight.Pallack Designs also feature Collections in Designer Uniforms, Corporate Attire, Image Wear and branded products for all industries.Explore RICKPALLACK / World Of R P Heritage for the brand's exclusive iconic Hollywood history.For personal service, information and ordering please contact ... or telephone 818 789 7000

Susan May

RICK PALLACK DESIGNS

+1 818-789-7000

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.