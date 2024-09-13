Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates The Legacy Of Ali Sultan Bin Bakhit Al-Amimi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - September 13, 2024:

As part of its efforts to preserve cultural heritage for future generations, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organises a poetic discussion evening under the theme“Son of the Desert: Journey into the legacy of the late poet Ali Sultan bin Bakhit Al-Amimi.” The event will be held on September 19, at 7:30 PM, to celebrate the late leading Emirati nabati poet, and his cultural and poetic contributions.

The session, moderated by personality Waleed Al Marzouqi, will host Dr. Rashid Al Mazrouei, Dr. Sultan Al-Amimi, to highlight the poetic and literary legacy of the late poet Ali bin Bakhit Al-Amimi, and his influence of the UAE's nabati poetry scene. The session includes readings from the poet's works, as well as a discussion of familiar and personal memories presented by the late poet's son, Dr. Sultan Al-Amimi.

The session will highlight several key themes, including the influence of the Bedouin environment on the poet's works and how it shaped his poetic symbolism and experiences. It will also address his role as a literary critic and his impact on his contemporaries and the poets who followed. The discussion will further explore the challenges faced by Dr. Rashid Al Mazrouei in collecting and documenting this rich literary legacy. The evening concludes with an open discussion with the audience, allowing them to ask questions about the late poet's legacy and the means to promote cultural communication between the generations through such events.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organises the evening in line with its mission, vision, and strategy to preserve and document literary and cultural heritage and allow the audience a closer look at the lives and contributions of leading Arab literary personalities. These events also offer new poets and authors the opportunity to be inspired by the experiences of those who came before them, by providing them with a platform to bridge the generational gap and enrich the cultural discussion between all creatives.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library visitors can learn more about the events and register to attend free-of-charge, through the website mbrl or the Library's accounts on social media platforms.