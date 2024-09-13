Romania Supports Azerbaijan In EU Energy Security Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Romania is actively supporting Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in their efforts to enhance the security of the European Union (EU), according to Ana Cristina Tinca, State Secretary of Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a recent interview with Trend, as cited by Azernews , Tinca highlighted Romania's commitment to strengthening ties between the EU and the Caspian littoral states.

"The European Union is a key economic partner for Kazakhstan, with a trade volume of approximately USD 42 billion in 2023 and an investment of USD 180 billion over the last 20 years," Tinca noted, emphasizing the importance of EU-Kazakhstan relations, which are supported by high-level political dialogue and agreements such as the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

Tinca also stressed the significance of the South Caucasus region, particularly Azerbaijan, as a key connector between the EU and Kazakhstan. "Azerbaijan, as a Caspian country, serves as a natural bridge, contributing to the political and economic rapprochement between the European Union and Kazakhstan," she stated.

Highlighting the crucial role of both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the energy sector, Tinca added that Romania, as a Black Sea nation and EU member, remains committed to supporting projects that bolster energy security. "We are committed to diversifying supply sources and transport routes, while also promoting the development of sustainable energy sources and a balanced transition to a green economy," she said.

Looking ahead, Tinca expressed optimism about future relations, stating that the political leadership of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the EU, including Romania, share common goals in advancing cooperation in transport, logistics, energy, and digital communication