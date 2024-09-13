Romania Supports Azerbaijan In EU Energy Security Efforts
Date
9/13/2024 6:08:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Romania is actively supporting Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in
their efforts to enhance the energy security of the European Union
(EU), according to Ana Cristina Tinca, State Secretary of Romania's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a recent interview with Trend, as
cited by Azernews , Tinca highlighted Romania's
commitment to strengthening ties between the EU and the Caspian
littoral states.
"The European Union is a key economic partner for Kazakhstan,
with a trade volume of approximately USD 42 billion in 2023 and an
investment of USD 180 billion over the last 20 years," Tinca noted,
emphasizing the importance of EU-Kazakhstan relations, which are
supported by high-level political dialogue and agreements such as
the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation
Agreement.
Tinca also stressed the significance of the South Caucasus
region, particularly Azerbaijan, as a key connector between the EU
and Kazakhstan. "Azerbaijan, as a Caspian country, serves as a
natural bridge, contributing to the political and economic
rapprochement between the European Union and Kazakhstan," she
stated.
Highlighting the crucial role of both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan
in the energy sector, Tinca added that Romania, as a Black Sea
nation and EU member, remains committed to supporting projects that
bolster energy security. "We are committed to diversifying supply
sources and transport routes, while also promoting the development
of sustainable energy sources and a balanced transition to a green
economy," she said.
Looking ahead, Tinca expressed optimism about future relations,
stating that the political leadership of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan,
and the EU, including Romania, share common goals in advancing
cooperation in transport, logistics, energy, and digital
communication
