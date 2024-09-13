Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter Actor Dies At The Age 72

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72.

He also appeared in ITV detective drama Cracker and the James films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough.

In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the died in hospital near Falkirk in Scotland.

She described Coltrane as a“unique talent”, adding his role as Hagrid“brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world”.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.

“He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.

“Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time.”

Coltrane was made an OBE in the 2006 New Year's honours list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to Coltrane in a statement, saying:“Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on that set.

“I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram