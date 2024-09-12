عربي


Vranken-Pommery Monopole - Availability Of The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report


9/12/2024 12:31:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 HALF-YEAR financial REPORT

Reims, 12th of september 2024

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group has filed today its half-year Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The 2024 Half-year financial report can be viewed or downloaded from the Group website:

Vranken-Pommery Monopole :
File location : Investor Area / Press Releases and Regulated Information





About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group's wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:

      • the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, and Bissinger & Co champagnes;
      • the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;
      • the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;
      • the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext (Paris and Brussels).
(Codes“VRAP” (Paris), and“VRAB” (Brussels); ISIN: FR0000062796).

Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole :
Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers
+33 3 26 61 62 34, ... 		Presse
Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, ...
Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, ...

  • VPM AVAILABILITY Results H1 2024
