Solar Stock FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI) Soars On News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas including stocks, reports on trading for FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI ), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services.

The stock makes the top percentage gainers list on news . FTC is trading at $0.4952, up 0.2701, gaining 119.9911% on volume of over 231 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $0.55.

FTC Solar announced today that it has been selected by Strata Clean Energy (Strata) to approximately 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S. and will be the preferred 2P solar tracker supplier over a three-year initial term, which could expand to over a gigawatt of volume. Strata is expected to utilize a combination of FTC Solar's tracker solutions for the sites, along with FTC's innovative SunPath software to further enhance output and performance.

