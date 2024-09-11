Embassy Seeks To Foster Mutual Understanding Between Qatar, Thailand: Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Royal Thai Embassy hosted the“Experience the Thai-ness Trio: Thai Food, Thai Massage, and Muay Thai” cultural event at Banyan Tree Hotel Doha yesterday. This immersive experience offered guests a unique opportunity to engage with Thailand's rich traditions and vibrant culture through three of its most iconic pillars.

The event consisted of three programmes, 'Muay Thai Hands-on Experience', 'Thai Massage Bliss,' and 'Thai Cooking Adventure.' There were demonstrations of Muay Thai, also called Thai boxing, Thai massage, and Thai culinary art.

It aimed at cultural exchange, promoting people-to-people connection, and social interaction between Thais, Qataris and expatriates in Qatar.

The event highlighted the profound history and enduring influence of Thai martial arts, wellness practices, and culinary arts, providing attendees with a comprehensive exploration of Thailand's timeless cultural treasures.

Thai Ambassador to Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa in his opening remarks said,“It is my great pleasure to welcome you to experience the Thai-ness Trio, which is a celebration of the essence of Thai culture through food, massage, and Muay Thai. Today's event exemplifies the deep wisdom, creativity, and traditions of Thailand, cultivated over generations and recognised globally for their unique contributions to health and well-being.

“The Thai-ness Trio represents more than just our cultural heritage - it embodies the spirit of Thailand. The first 'T' is Thai food, rich in herbs and spices, which promotes nourishment and balance. The second“T” is Thai massage, long known for its therapeutic qualities, offers much-needed relief from the stresses of modern life, which I would like to inform you that in 2019, Unesco did inscribe the“Traditional Thai Massage” on the list of Intangible Culture Heritage.

“And the third“T” is Thai boxing or Muay Thai, a sport of discipline and endurance, which fosters physical and mental resilience. I am particularly proud to highlight that today's demonstrations are led by local skilled Thai chefs, boxing coaches, and masseuses, all bringing their authentic expertise directly from Thailand.

“This event is not only a showcase of our culture but also a platform for fostering deeper mutual understanding and strengthening people-to-people connections as well as enhancing social interactions between Thailand and Qatar. I am pleased to welcome distinguished representatives from Qatari authorities, members of the local media, and social media influencers, as well as the spouses of ambassadors from various countries. Your participation reinforces the importance of cultural exchange and dialogue in enriching our societies.”

H E Swangsilpa added,“The Royal Thai Embassy remains committed to working closely with our Qatari partners to promote and share our rich traditions. Qatar's cultural diversity is a source of strength, and we are proud to contribute to this vibrant tapestry by enhancing people-to-people connections between Thailand and Qatar.”

The participants included spouses of heads of foreign missions in Qatar, members of the media, and representatives of local authorities. Abdullah Al Dosari, CEO of Qatar Sports for All Federation, attended as an honorary guest.

The event commenced with a focus on Muay Thai, Thailand's ancient martial art, deeply rooted in the country's history and globally recognised as the“Art of Eight Limbs.” Initially a means of defense on the battlefield, Muay Thai has evolved into a celebrated sport and fitness discipline. Its uniqueness lies in the use of fists, elbows, knees, and feet in both combat and ritual practices. Central to Muay Thai is the ceremonial Wai Kru Ram Muay, a sacred pre-fight dance performed to honour teachers and show respect to opponents. This ritual symbolises the discipline, respect, and artistry that Muay Thai embodies. During the event, trainers demonstrated this powerful tradition, offering guests a rare insight into Thailand's cultural heritage.

Thai massage, one of the world's most revered therapeutic practices, blends acupressure, stretching, and energy line work, reflecting Thailand's holistic approach to healing. With roots in traditional medicine, Thai massage aims to release blocked energy, promote balance, and rejuvenate both body and spirit. Guests at the event were treated to a demonstration by expert therapists, witnessing firsthand the wisdom and techniques passed down through generations.

The final segment led participants on a flavorful journey through Thai cuisine, a celebrated fusion of flavours reflecting Thailand's agricultural abundance and cultural diversity. At the heart of this culinary showcase was Phad Thai, one of Thailand's most iconic dishes, renowned for its harmonious blend of sweet, sour, and salty flavours. Guests enjoyed a live cooking demonstration, learning the secrets behind this beloved dish while gaining an appreciation for the Thai philosophy of cooking, where fresh ingredients, intricate preparation, and respect for nature's flavours come together to create a uniquely Thai dining experience.