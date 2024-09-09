(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Renowned and award-winning

ESR Stash Stand Cases seamlessly combine style, functionality, and durability, allowing users to protect devices without compromising on design.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR , an award-winning brand and the top-selling MagSafe accessories brand on , is excited to announce the launch of its latest iPhone 16 cases, based on its award-winning Stash Stand design. The new lineup features the Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand , Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand , and the all-new Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand . Pair these cases with the Armorite® Screen Protector for unmatched device protection.

Introducing ESR's New-Generation Stash Stand Cases for iPhone 16 Series (PRNewsfoto/ESR Media)

Continue Reading

"Stash Stand is a revolutionary phone case by ESR, offering an improved viewing experience while charging wirelessly with MagSafe," said Tim Wu, ESR's CEO. "In today's world, our smartphones are essential for work and leisure. With MagSafe's popularity and increased video viewing, a case enhancing both is a game-changer. That's where Stash Stand comes in."

Unlimited MagSafe, Ultimate Protection

Designed specifically for the iPhone 16 series, ESR's Stash Stand collection redefines what a phone case can offer. Featuring a sleek design and a slim yet durable build, this provides reliable protection without compromising on fast MagSafe charging speeds. The standout feature is the ingeniously designed stand that seamlessly folds around the camera module. When not in use, it sits flush against the case, doubling as a protective camera guard, ensuring zero obstruction when using MagSafe accessories like chargers, wallets, or power banks.

When needed, the stand unfolds effortlessly, transforming into a sturdy kickstand with adjustable viewing angles from 15° to 85°-perfect for hands-free viewing, streaming, gaming, or video calls. This clever design allows complete functionality without compromising the slim profile or

MagSafe compatibility.



Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand : Combining sleek design with ultimate durability, this case features a slim 1.6 mm back and a shock-absorbing structure that exceeds military-grade protection standards. Air Guard corners, a 1.2 mm raised screen edge, and 0.7 mm camera guard protect your iPhone 16 from every angle. Available in 6 colors on Amazon now.



Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand : Crafted from premium liquid silicone, this case offers a luxurious feel with superior protection. Its 5-layer structure withstands drops from up to 11 feet, and the strong 1,400-g magnetic lock guarantees a secure fit. Available in 5 colors on Amazon now.

Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand : Engineered with a robust 3-layer design, this case is the ultimate in drop protection, withstanding impacts from heights up to 23 feet. A strong 1,500-g magnetic lock-more than double the strength of most Apple MagSafe cases-keeps your device secure in any scenario. Available in 8 colors on Amazon now.

Armorite® Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray

To complement the Stash Stand cases, ESR introduces the Armorite® Screen Protector , crafted from ultra-strong 9H glass with a triple-strengthening process that withstands up to 110 lb of edge pressure. The innovative UltraFit tray ensures a perfect fit with automatic dust removal and electrostatic adsorption, making applying easier than ever.

In addition to cases and screen protectors for the new iPhone 16 series, ESR offers a range of other protective solutions for the new AirPods 4. The Cyber FlickLock Case (HaloLock)

features an innovative magnetic opening mechanism, allowing for effortless one-handed operation with their staggered magnet alignment, while the Orbit Hybrid Case (HaloLock) provides powerful drop protection with its 1,100g magnetic lock lid to keep AirPods safe and protected.

Pricing and Availability

The ESR Stash Stand cases for the iPhone 16 series-Classic Hybrid Case, Cloud Soft Case, and Cyber Tough Case-are available for purchase today, starting at $18.99 . Explore ESR's entire iPhone 16 collection , along with its range of MagSafe chargers and accessories on

ESR's official website or Amazon .

Image Gallery

The full press kit can be found Here . For more information on ESR, review sample requests, or additional assets, reach out to [email protected] .

About ESR: 15 Years of Trusted Reputation

Founded in 2009, now with a user base of 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

SOURCE ESR Media