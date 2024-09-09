Kingsmith Introduces Vertical-Folding Smart Fitness Solution At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As the creator of WalkingPad®, KingSmith leads the trend in the home smart industry.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KingSmith , creator of the WalkingPad ®, as the intelligent home fitness equipment pioneer, showcased its third-generation foldable smart fitness products at IFA 2024, aiming to "help more people love fitness and lead a healthy life". At booth H5.2B-709, visitors were introduced to a range of upgraded products, including three of the world's most compact triple-fold rowing machines, lightweight and space-saving strength training solutions, vibrant and versatile all-in-one WalkingPads and treadmills featuring newly upgraded side handle solutions and a weight capacity of 300 pounds, a three-in-one dumbbell, and a series of healthy office products.

In recent years, particularly in the post-pandemic era, the rise in fitness awareness has led to the emergence of a global fitness culture. In 2024, the revenue of the European fitness equipment market is projected to reach $6.3 billion (Statista). In Germany, the trend of home fitness equipment is on the rise as people prioritize convenience and privacy in their workouts. Many opt for fitness equipment suitable for home environments to exercise at their own pace and convenience. Compact foldable fitness equipment has naturally become a popular choice in the market.

"A short time ago we only had one product and now we are excited to show our complete offering of smart, convenient home-fitness products. Our mission is to help more people around the world love fitness and now we have a complete offering to do just that." Albert Jing - CEO, Founder of KingSmith.

Highlighted New Products by KingSmith that Caught the Eye:

WR20 and WM10 Foldable Rowing Machines - The World's Most Compact and Space-Saving Rowers

Leveraging KingSmith's third-generation vertical-fold patented technology, these rowing machines are hailed as the "world's most compact and space-saving rowers in the world." Both models can be stored in a cubic box, occupying just 3.76 square feet, meaning they take up 2/3 less floor space than traditional rowers. WR20 uses water resistance while WM10 utilizes a water-magnetic dual resistance system.

WalkingPad X218 - Side handles for enhanced safety for heavier users

The X218, with a weight capacity of 300 lbs, is loved by heavier individuals. It reaches speeds of up to 11.5 mph. With a 20-inch wide running belt and newly added side handrails , users can comfortably jog, run, and walk in even great safety , providing safe fitness options for everyone.

WalkingPad Z3 Hybrid+ - Lightweight choice with user-centric multi-scenario applications

The key upgrade in this WalkingPad treadmill is the modular side handles, allowing for instant assembly and 270° patented folding technology. With a 15° ergonomically angled panel to reduce visual fatigue, adjustable handrail height caters to individuals of varying heights.

Three-in-One Dumbbell - Adjustable weight and modes

As KingSmith's debut dumbbell series product, this dumbbell immediately garners attention. It can be adjusted to function as a 24kg dumbbell, a 24kg barbell, or a 12kg kettlebell, with weight adjustments made possible by strong magnetic pin locks. The base is adjustable, requires no installation, and is ready to use out of the box, ensuring safety and convenience, making it a star product at the exhibition.

KingSmith WalkingPad® has local warehousing and management in Germany and has established deep collaborations with renowned retailers like Mediamarkt and Kaufland. Users can make purchases through these major German retailers.



Visit KingSmith Fitness at IFA 2024

KingSmith will be showcasing its latest innovations in intelligent fitness during the IFA show in Berlin at Booth H5.2B-709 from Sep 6 to 10, 2024. Interested partners and customers are encouraged to schedule a meeting by emailing .... To request briefings/demos with the company's executives, interested media and analysts are encouraged to schedule briefings by emailing ....



About KingSmith Fitness

Founded in 2015, KingSmith Fitness, creator of the WalkingPad®, an intelligent home fitness equipment pioneer, provides smart, well-designed, and functional home exercise equipment that is accessible to everyone. KingSmith's flagship brand, WalkingPad, is revolutionizing the home fitness market with the world's first“walking machines” made with innovative folding technology , multi-sensors, and auto-speed control technology. Their compact, sleek, quiet, and easy-to-store features have received rave customer reviews. KingSmith Fitness products are sold direct to consumers online and through retail partners such as Amazon, Lowe's, and Walmart throughout North America and in 80+ regions with more than 1.7 million units sold. The company's products have also won various design awards including Red Dot Award, IF Award, and GOOD DESIGN Award. KingSmith has offices across North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit



