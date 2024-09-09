Celina Jaitly's Son Arthur Officially Becomes A First Grader; Shares Photo With Her 'Miracle'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Celina Jaitly on Monday revealed that her son Arthur Haag has 'officially' become a first grader, also sharing that his six year old 'miracle' will turn seven on September 10.

Taking to Instagram, Celina, who has 583K followers, shared a happy picture with her bundle of joy. In the snap, we can see Celina wearing a short floral dress, and paired it with a denim jacket. The look was completed with black flats.

Her son wore a blue tee-shirt, and red trousers.

In the caption, Celina wrote: "#firstdayofschool My baby shark @arthurjhaag is now officially a 1st grader... Tomorrow my 6 year old miracle will also turn seven... Please do bless him as he takes on the world a year older and as an official 'LEVEL UP-SUS GUY' in his own words as he says he has become".

The post which has a geotag of Austria, Europe, was liked by Preity Zinta.

Lara Bhupathi commented: "30 squeezes from aunty Lara!!!" Celina replied to her saying, "Thank you so much Biyars will give him all the squeezes when he is back".

On September 4, Celina remembered her late son Shamsher (Arthur's twin brother), who would have turned seven on September 10.

Celina had written: "As baby Arthur's birthday approaches on the 10th of September many different emotions overwhelm me as I remember all that we've been through... All that could have been .... We lost Arthur's twin Shamsher to a hypo plastic heart and this is something that is very difficult to fathom even after 6 years.”

"Arthur often asks of Shamsher and cries for him, he has memories of him he says ( I don't know how though) The older twins Winston Viraaj try to console and make up for Shamsher to little Arthur... They being twins understand his pain better than anyone else I guess," the post read.

The 'Miss India 2001' got married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. They became parents to twin boys born in 2012-- Winston and Viraaj. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys Shamsher and Arthur in 2017.

Celina is known for her work in films like -- "Janasheen",“No Entry”,“Apna Sapna Money Money”,“Money Hai Toh Honey Hai”,“Golmaal Returns” and“Thank You” among others.