Japanese Travel Agency Tokudaw Consolidates Its Commitment To Accessibility In Collaboration With Accessible Japan

TokudAw's Managing Director Wanping Aw

Founder of Accessible Japan and tabifolk

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TokudAw is proud to announce a new collaboration with Accessible Japan as a featured all-inclusive tour provider for visitors to Japan with accessibility needs. According to the 2022 MIDAS report on accessibility and inclusiveness, a quarter of global travelers in the post-pandemic either have, or with, someone who has an accessibility requirement. About 16% of the world's population lives with a disability.Through Accessible Japan, TokudAw provides accessible airport transfers, Shinkansen station transfers with meet-and-greets, cruise transfers,Tokyo Disney Resort transfers and personalized accessible private day tours to some of Japan's most important destinations. Its accessible day tours include Mt Fuji sightseeing, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, the beautiful Miyajima Island, and sightseeing tours of historic Kyoto.TokudAw's dedication to accessible travel means guests with any kind of accessibility requirements can travel in safety, comfort and with confidence. Some of its facilities include wheelchair-accessible vehicles with ramps and lifts, interpreters and guides trained in International Sign Language, and powerchair rental services on demand for elderly guests or difficult terrain.TokudAw's focus is on providing accessible travel using private cars, and as such all drivers assigned to the accessible tours are trained and experienced in assisting tourists with accessibility needs. Accessible vehicles (with lifts or ramps) are assigned according to each guest's requirements.Its bespoke tours are carefully planned to ensure that the featured locations are appropriate for each guest's accessibility needs, enabling everyone to be confident that they can enjoy Japan to the fullest."We are excited to partner with Accessible Japan, as it is part of TokudAw's mission to build a collaborative and inclusive global environment through our company's initiative. We want everybody to be able to have the best possible experience of Japan, no matter who they are or what additional support they might need. For this reason, we make every effort to overcome any barriers to this that might exist, and our partnership with Accessible Japan will mean more people can experience this magnificent country in comfort and confidence." – Wanping Aw, Managing Director, TokudAw."Accessible Japan strives to be a one-stop guide for travelers with accessibility needs planning to visit Japan by providing the information and connections they need to make their vacation a success. We are thrilled to add TokudAw Inc to our hand-picked list of featured partner companies we can recommend to our visitors with confidence. TokudAw Inc not only has a wealth of knowledge and experience in working with clients who have a variety of needs, but their desire to innovate and find ways to share Japan with all travelers, regardless of ability, is something that is truly unique. We look forward to working together and making Japan a destination for everyone." – Josh Grisdale, Founder of Accessible Japan and tabifolk.TokudAw Inc.TokudAw is a comprehensive destination management and consulting business that facilitates travel, event planning, and market entry in Japan for overseas corporations; consulting for students wishing to study in Japan; and premium bespoke tours for private leisure travel.Our mission is to facilitate mutual understanding between non-Japanese and Japanese individuals and corporations, to foster harmonious relationships that transcend cultural differences, and contribute to a collaborative and inclusive global environment.You can view more content on TokudAw and the services it offers on its website, and on its Youtube channel.Contact:Wanping Aw...Accessible JapanAccessible Japan, a tabiLabs Inc brand, is a resource that aims to give travelers with disabilities everything they need to know to plan and book accessible Japanese vacations and any required equipment, including hoists and wheelchairs. It includes a database of hotels listing accessible rooms, reviews of tourist attractions, and suggested tours and providers that are accessible and inclusive. tabiLabs Inc also operates tabifolk, an online community for travelers with disabilities.Visit Accessible Japan's website or YouTube channel for more information.Contact:Josh Grisdale...

