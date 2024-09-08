HEKA, The Inventor Of AI Mattress, Launches The Sixth-Generation AI Mattress, Ushering In A New Era Of Healthy Sleep

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, in Silicon Valley, the hub of technological innovation, HEKA, the AI mattress brand owned by iFutureLab Inc., once again led the trend by launching its new, sixth-generation AI mattress. Building on the previous AI mattresses, this new model further enhances response speed, autonomous feedback capability, and all-night dynamic adaptation, providing customers with an improved deep sleep experience. This milestone innovation not only signifies another leap in HEKA's intelligent sleep solutions but also offers an unprecedented healthy sleep experience for users worldwide who seek high-quality sleep.

HEKA is a global AI life science company, with its global research center in Silicon Valley and its global high-end design center in Paris. As the inventor of the AI mattress, HEKA is dedicated to improving human sleep through AI technology, sleep medicine, and spinal medicine. The HEKA team invented the AI mattress in 2013 and applied for and then obtained the patents in 2014. The research team comprises experts from leading international institutions, including the Stanford University Center for Sleep Science and Medicine, and iFutureLab, etc.







Professor Jamie, Co-Founder of HEKA, Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, and Co-Director of Stanford University Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences said that the HEKA AI mattress is highly adaptive. By adjusting to the user's sleep position, it protects the neck, back, and waist, effectively improving sleep quality, reducing nerve stimulation, and enhancing deep sleep, thereby minimizing discomfort upon waking caused by improper sleep position.

Traditional material mattresses with fixed structures cannot adapt to the different physiological curves of the cervical and lumbar spine in various sleep positions. Studies show that a person's sleep positions change dozens of times throughout the night, and the body's curves differ with each position. A single pillow and traditional mattress cannot automatically adapt to these changes throughout the night. Moreover, most traditional mattresses are either too soft or too hard, with the former failing to provide sufficient support and the latter potentially causing excessive pressure on certain areas, both of which are detrimental to spinal and sleep health.

Not only mattresses but traditional pillows struggle to conform to cervical curvature in different sleep positions due to their fixed structure. The neck and shoulders require different support when lying on the back or side, and a single pillow cannot automatically adapt to these positional changes overnight, providing the necessary support.

In other words, relying solely on a pillow is not feasible to achieve precise, all-night support and protection for the head, neck, shoulders, and chest in different sleep positions. This is where the intelligent adjustment technology of the HEKA AI mattress comes into play. By using AI adjustment technology, the HEKA AI mattress can actively adjust its support for the shoulders and back in real-time, match the pillow's height, and provide the right amount of support no matter how the sleep position changes, effectively relieving body pressure and promoting deep sleep.

In 2017, HEKA launched the fifth-generation AI mattress, which was publicly released in 2018. This innovative product revolutionized traditional mattress concepts, offering a new solution and sleep experience for users with high-quality sleep needs, spinal protection needs, and special user groups such as the elderly, children, and pregnant women.

Equipped with an AI intelligent adjustment system, the HEKA AI mattress boasts unique advantages over traditional mattresses. It can autonomously recognize body shape and sleep position, compute the optimal pressure distribution scheme for the current sleep position based on AI algorithms and sleep science and medicine database, and make precise adjustments to ensure appropriate support for the body during sleep.

The AI mattress has recognition algorithms, a sleep science and medicine database, a chip system, flexible mechanical arms, and an ultra-quiet air suspension power adjustment device. Through AI adjustment, the mattress can adapt to different body types, weights, and sleep positions, providing personalized adjustment schemes, independent protection, and ensuring both sides of the bed remain undisturbed, allowing users to enjoy deep sleep fully.

Now, with the release of the sixth-generation AI mattress, this concept has been taken to new heights. The new mattress retains the advantages of the previous five generations while undergoing comprehensive technological innovations and upgrades, further enhancing the mattress's intelligence and user experience. The sixth-generation AI mattress adopts the latest Ultra-level AIO system design, significantly improving the system's response speed and strength.

The sixth-generation HEKA AI mattress also applies the latest HDA deep neural network parameter configuration, enhancing the system's dynamic adaptation ability and optimizing the deep sleep experience throughout the night, providing a superior solution for users pursuing high-quality sleep.

Additionally, the new mattress further strengthens the SLF autonomous feedback learning ability, enhancing the system's autonomous feedback learning mechanism and configuration. This upgrade reflects HEKA's deep understanding of user needs and showcases its outstanding innovation capabilities in intelligent sleep technology.

To date, HEKA has established over 630 international sleep experience centers worldwide, including in key international regions and cities such as Silicon Valley, Paris, Auckland, Singapore, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai, Toronto, Bangkok, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. As the inventor of the AI mattress, HEKA's AI mattresses are sold across five continents and have served over 200,000 users, including numerous royals, academicians, scientists, doctors, deans, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. This extensive service network provides strong support for the popularization of HEKA products and offers convenient experience channels and professional sleep consulting services for users worldwide.

Every innovation and product upgrade by HEKA represents a continuous improvement in healthy sleep standards. In the future, HEKA will continue to explore the infinite possibilities of sleep technology, bringing more surprises and changes to human sleep health.

