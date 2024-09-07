Russian Government Revises Its Economic Growth Forecast For Country Upward
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russia's Ministry of Economic Development has revised its 2024
GDP growth forecast from 2.8% to 3.9%, Azernews
reports.
The Ministry projects that Russia will produce a GDP worth 195
trillion rubles this year, which is 4.4 trillion rubles more than
the April forecast.
Additionally, the Ministry predicts that economic growth in the
country will be 2.5% in 2025, 2.6% in 2026, and 2.8% in 2027.
Previously, on August 28, the Ministry published an overview on
the "Current State of the Russian Economy," stating that the annual
economic growth for January-July was 3.4%, which is 0.4 percentage
points higher than the January-June period.
