Protests Against Macron Held In 150 Cities And Towns Across France
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 7, protests were held in France against President
Emmanuel Macron, initiated by student and high school
organizations, Azernews reports.
These demonstrations are supported by all leftist parties (NFP,
LFI, PCF, Ecologists).
The protests, organized by Student and High School Unions, are
taking place in more than 150 cities and towns across the country
under the banner“Against Emmanuel Macron's Coup and for
Democracy.”
Manes Nadel, President of the Student and High School Unions,
stated:“It has become our duty to mobilize young people against
the far-right coming to power and Emmanuel Macron, who has suffered
heavy defeats in three elections in just one month. We had clearly
voted against Macron and the far-right. Now we see Macron's
government supported by the far-right. The full extent of this act
is yet to be understood.”
Approximately 150 locations have reported protests. Initially,
it was expected that 15,000 people would join the demonstrations.
However, police sources now report that the number of protesters in
Paris could reach 8,000, with more than 30,000 across the
country.
Lucie Castet, the left's candidate for Prime Minister, said in
an interview with RTL television:“I believe it is entirely
legitimate for the French to express their anger in the streets.
Protests are part of democratic tools. This is a protest because
our votes were not considered in the elections.”
It is noted that President Emmanuel Macron's appointment of
Michel Barnier as Prime Minister has caused significant discontent
in the country.
MENAFN07092024000195011045ID1108647799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.