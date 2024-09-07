Protests Against Macron Held In 150 Cities And Towns Across France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 7, protests were held in France against President Emmanuel Macron, initiated by student and high school organizations, Azernews reports.

These demonstrations are supported by all leftist parties (NFP, LFI, PCF, Ecologists).

The protests, organized by Student and High School Unions, are taking place in more than 150 cities and towns across the country under the banner“Against Emmanuel Macron's Coup and for Democracy.”

Manes Nadel, President of the Student and High School Unions, stated:“It has become our duty to mobilize young people against the far-right coming to power and Emmanuel Macron, who has suffered heavy defeats in three elections in just one month. We had clearly voted against Macron and the far-right. Now we see Macron's government supported by the far-right. The full extent of this act is yet to be understood.”

Approximately 150 locations have reported protests. Initially, it was expected that 15,000 people would join the demonstrations. However, police sources now report that the number of protesters in Paris could reach 8,000, with more than 30,000 across the country.

Lucie Castet, the left's candidate for Prime Minister, said in an interview with RTL television:“I believe it is entirely legitimate for the French to express their anger in the streets. Protests are part of democratic tools. This is a protest because our votes were not considered in the elections.”

It is noted that President Emmanuel Macron's appointment of Michel Barnier as Prime Minister has caused significant discontent in the country.