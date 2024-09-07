Azerbaijani Paralympian Waiting For Another Chance To Win Medal
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's para athlete Lamiya Valiyeva (T13 category), who
became the champion in the 100-meter race at the Summer Paralympic
Games organized in the capital of France, Paris, can win her next
medal today, Azernews reports.
The athlete will show his skills at a distance of 400 meters
this time.
The final competitions in para-athletics will start at 12:21
Baku time.
Today, five more representatives of Azerbaijan will perform in
the tournament. Another paraathlete, Orkhan Aslanov (T13 category),
will try to be among the winners in the long jump.
Khatira Ismiyeva (J1 category, +70 kg), Dursadaf Karimova (J2
category, +70 kg) and Ilham Zakiyev (J1 category, +90 kg) will try
to succeed. The fight will start at 11:30.
Paraswimmer Raman Saley (S12 category) can also get a medal next
time. He will compete in 100-meter butterfly swimming. The
classification will be at 12:47.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan currently has 7 awards.
Imameddin Khalilov (parataekwondo, 70 kg), Said Najafzadeh (long
jump) and Lamiya Valiyeva (100-meter dash) won gold, Raman Saley
silver (100-meter backstroke) and bronze (100-meter freestyle),
Sabir Zeynalov ( parataekwondo, 58 kg) and Vali Israfilov (100
meters breaststroke) won the bronze medal. The country is ranked
32nd in the medal ranking. The Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games
will end on September 8.
