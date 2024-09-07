Azerbaijani Paralympian Waiting For Another Chance To Win Medal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's para Lamiya Valiyeva (T13 category), who became the champion in the 100-meter race at the Summer Paralympic Games organized in the capital of France, Paris, can win her next medal today, Azernews reports.

The athlete will show his skills at a distance of 400 meters this time.

The final competitions in para-athletics will start at 12:21 Baku time.

Today, five more representatives of Azerbaijan will perform in the tournament. Another paraathlete, Orkhan Aslanov (T13 category), will try to be among the winners in the long jump.

Khatira Ismiyeva (J1 category, +70 kg), Dursadaf Karimova (J2 category, +70 kg) and Ilham Zakiyev (J1 category, +90 kg) will try to succeed. The fight will start at 11:30.

Paraswimmer Raman Saley (S12 category) can also get a medal next time. He will compete in 100-meter butterfly swimming. The classification will be at 12:47.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan currently has 7 awards. Imameddin Khalilov (parataekwondo, 70 kg), Said Najafzadeh (long jump) and Lamiya Valiyeva (100-meter dash) won gold, Raman Saley silver (100-meter backstroke) and bronze (100-meter freestyle), Sabir Zeynalov ( parataekwondo, 58 kg) and Vali Israfilov (100 meters breaststroke) won the bronze medal. The country is ranked 32nd in the medal ranking. The Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games will end on September 8.