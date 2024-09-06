Azerbaijan Defence Ministry Leadership Inspects Combat Training Of Units
The Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the
Deputy Minister of Defence and Commander of the Land Forces,
Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev, inspected the training of the
units deployed in the direction of the conditional border,
Azernews reports via MoD.
It was reported that in the units, 24-hour combat duty is
organised at a high level in accordance with the rules of order of
the day, and uninterrupted service is held.
The Defence Minister met with the personnel on combat duty and
highly appreciated the combat and psychological training of the
servicemen.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov set specific tasks for the authorised
persons on the better organization of service-combat activities and
increasing vigilance.
