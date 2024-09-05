Grow And Learn Preschool Expands To Serve More Families With New Toddler Classrooms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Two new classrooms for 1-and 2-year-olds will open this September, offering structured play, one-on-one instructions, and an academically focused curriculum.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grow and Learn Preschool is pleased to announce the expansion of its facilities to include two new classrooms designed specifically for 1-and 2-year-old children. Serving the families in Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Gilbert, and Florence, this development allows the preschool to offer additional spots for young toddlers. This expansion is part of Grow and Learn Preschool's commitment to providing high-quality, curriculum-based education for young children in a nurturing and engaging environment.Grow and Learn's Toddler Curriculum focuses on structured play, with each child receiving one-on-one instruction from their teachers. Toddlers will play through a curriculum focusing on language arts, science, math, art, music, and, of course, movement. Teachers at Grow and Learn encourage social-emotional development while teaching daily lessons.As part of Grow and Learn Preschool's commitment to educating young children and supporting their families, they are waiving the $100 registration fee for all new enrollments during September. This limited-time offer is designed to make it easier for families to access early childhood education during this crucial stage of their child's development.With small class sizes and a focus on structured play and individual attention, Grow and Learn Preschool ensures that each child receives the foundation for future academic success starting at an early age. Interested families can schedule a school tour , meet the teachers, and explore the space where learning looks like play.About Grow and Learn Preschool:Grow and Learn Preschool is an academic preschool and daycare serving families with children aged 1-5 years old in Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Gilbert, and Florence. Locally owned and operated, Grow and Learn Preschool emphasizes a curriculum-based approach to early childhood education. With an experienced staff, including a Facility Director with over 30 years of teaching experience, Grow and Learn Preschool offers a supportive and enriching environment where children can thrive socially, emotionally, and academically.

Grow and Learn Preschool

Grow and Learn Preschool

+1 480-279-3155

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.