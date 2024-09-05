CBA And IFC Discuss Green Economy Strategies
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International
Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed strategic priorities for
transitioning to a "green economy," Azernews
reports, citing the post shared by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov on
X.
Taleh Kazimov highlighted a meeting with IFC's Europe Regional
Director, Ines Roshan.
The discussions focused on developing infrastructure for the
green Economy and key sustainable finance issues. Both parties also
explored mutual interests and future cooperation opportunities.
