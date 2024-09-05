عربي


CBA And IFC Discuss Green Economy Strategies

CBA And IFC Discuss Green Economy Strategies


9/5/2024 7:17:48 AM

The Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed strategic priorities for transitioning to a "green economy," Azernews reports, citing the post shared by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov on X.

Taleh Kazimov highlighted a meeting with IFC's Europe Regional Director, Ines Roshan.

The discussions focused on developing infrastructure for the green Economy and key sustainable finance issues. Both parties also explored mutual interests and future cooperation opportunities.

AzerNews

