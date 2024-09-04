Fast-Growing Commercial Real Estate Firm, Scotland Wright Associates, Promotes Blake Rogers To Role Of President And Equity Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotland Wright Associates is pleased to announce that Blake Rogers has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer (COO) to President of the company. Additionally, Mr. Rogers has become an Equity Member of Scotland Wright Associates, signifying his long-term commitment and leadership within the firm.

Blake Rogers joined Scotland Wright Associates in 2022 and has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and commitment to operational excellence.

"Blake's to President is a testament to his outstanding contributions across all aspects of the firm and is natural progression for him given his leadership qualities," said Michael Tucker, CEO of Scotland Wright Associates. "His ability to connect with others, lead from a heart of service, and his unwavering commitment to excellence in all that he does have helped to position our firm for explosive growth."

In his expanded role as President, Blake Rogers will oversee all aspects of the company's operations, focusing on expanding its market presence, growing the firm's services and team, and ensuring the fulfillment of the company's corporate purpose and mission. Michael Tucker, as CEO, will continue to focus on the long-term vision and strategy of SWA while driving revenue through sales, recruiting, and strategic partnerships.



"I am honored to be entrusted with this new role and am grateful for the support of the incredibly talented Scotland Wright Associates team," said Blake Rogers. "I look forward to continuing to multiply our purpose with our team as we seek to create value for our growing number of clients."

Scotland Wright Associates is a full-service commercial real estate services firm that currently focuses on office, industrial, and multi-family/housing real estate. The firm has experienced significant team and revenue growth over the last two years despite the complexities and challenges of the real estate market and has plans to continue expanding its service lines in the years to come.

ABOUT SCOTLAND WRIGHT ASSOCIATES

Founded in 2002, Scotland Wright Associates (SWA) became one of the first independent tenant representation firms in Atlanta. Since then, the firm has grown its service offerings to represent both tenants and investors across the U.S. for office, industrial, and strategic capital markets transactions. The SWA mission is to lead clients through a best-in-class experience to the right real estate solution. SWA has pioneered a team service-delivery model which is challenging the current industry standards for service.

