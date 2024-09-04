IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid Reunites With Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach-Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rahul Dravid is set to reunite with Rajasthan Royal for the upcoming Indian (IPL) season. The 51-year-old is currently on a short career-break, after guiding India to the ICC T20 triumph in West Indies earlier this year.



Also read:

Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC Test Team rankings since 1965 after historic series loss to Bangladesh

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, a contract has already been signed between Dravid and Rajasthan Royals. The legendary India batsman played three seasons for RR between 2011 and 2013, before being appointed as the director and mentor for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Dravid has played a key role in the current RR captain Sanju Samson's rise to the Indian cricket's top echelons. The Kerala batsman made his IPL debut as an 18-year-old

under the leadership of Dravid in 2013 and quickly established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in the country.

Moreover, the wicketkeeper batsman was also part of the Indian team that lifted the T20 World Cup trophy under the stewardship of Dravid in Barbados.



Kumar Sangakkara, who has been Royals' Director of Cricket since 2021, will continue in his role. RR qualified for the playoffs in two of the last three editions of the IPL, including a runners-up finish in 2022.

Last term, the Samson-led side reached the second eliminator were they were beaten by Sun Risers Hyderabad.



Also read:

England fast bowler Joh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test