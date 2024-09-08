Russians Shell Kupiansk, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, September 8, Russians shelled the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with artillery, injuring a 66-year-old woman.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"On September 8, around 12:00, the Russian military shelled the city of Kupiansk. A 66-year-old woman, who was outside at the time of the attack, got a blast injury. The victim was taken to hospital," the post says.

It is also noted that as a result of the shelling, residential buildings were damaged, and a gas pipeline caught fire. According to preliminary data, the Russian troops hit the city with artillery.

Under the procedural guidance of Kupiansk district prosecutor's office in Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported earlier, two civilians were killed and 12 others were injured over the past day, September 7, in Kharkiv region due to the enemy's shelling.