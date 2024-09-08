Gaza War Reaches 338Th Day Amid Continued Israeli Airstrikes On Civilians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israeli launched on the north and west of the Nuseirat camp, in the middle of the besieged Gaza Strip, on Saturday night and Sunday morning, as the Israeli aggression continued for the 338th consecutive day.





In its latest statistics, the of in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation carried out three massacres against civilians in the strip during the past 24 hours, leaving 33 dead and 145 injured, raising the toll of the Israeli aggression in Gaza to 40,972 dead and 94,761 wounded.





On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 69% of children in the Gaza Strip (from one day old to 10 years old) received the first dose of the polio vaccine in the first round of the vaccination campaign, which started seven days ago.





The ministry said the campaign was ongoing in the governorates of Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis and the neighbouring areas.





In a closely related context, mass demonstrations were renewed across Israel on Saturday evening, demanding a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip. Channel 12 reported that the Saturday protests were among the largest in Israel since 7 October 2023, and included clashes with police and several arrests.





Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted Israeli and American officials as saying on Saturday that Washington is“not optimistic” about reaching a prisoner exchange deal with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), but that it will present a new proposal regarding Gaza in the coming days.





According to the officials, the US administration has called the proposal“the last chance.” The officials said:“It may be presented on Sunday or in the coming days.”





In another context, Hamas welcomed the King Hussein Bridge operation in which a Jordanian truck driver killed three Israelis. Hamas described the operation as“heroic” and that it is“a response to the crimes of the occupation, and an affirmation of the Arab peoples' rejection of the occupation, its crimes, and its ambitions in Palestine and Jordan.”





For its part, the Islamic Jihad Movement also praised the operation. It said:“Today's operation is the truest expression of the pulse of the Jordanian people and the Arab and Muslim peoples towards the enemy's massacres.”





The“King Hussein Bridge” in Jordanian terms or the“Allenby Bridge” in Israeli terms, refers to the only outlet for Palestinians in the West Bank to the outside world and through Jordan.





The outlet is located on the eastern border of Palestine, about 5 kilometres from Jericho, east of the central West Bank, and about 60 kilometres from the Jordanian capital Amman.