Al-Sisi, Saudi Interior Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations, Common Challenges

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Sunday with Saudi of Interior Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and Minister of State and Member of the Saudi Cabinet, Essam Bin Saeed, in Cairo.





The meeting was attended by Egypt's Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfik, and the Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini.





The meeting underscored the vital importance of cooperation and intensive coordination between Egypt and Saudi Arabia amid the shared security challenges and threats emanating from the current developments in the region.





Discussion areas included countering terrorist and extremist organizations, transnational organized crime and the surge in cybercrime which represents an immense challenge that requires concerted efforts to mitigate these threats.





Ahmad Fahmy, the spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, said the Saudi Minister of Interior conveyed to Al-Sisi the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.





During the meeting, President Al-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the King and Crown Prince, confirming the profound brotherly and historical relations between the two countries and their peoples.





Al-Sisi also emphasized the two countries' pivotal roles as cornerstones for regional stability, notably in light of the growing challenges that demand their constant and intensive cooperation.