Egypt, South Sudan Discuss Aviation Cooperation At Alamein Airshow

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sameh El-Hefny, Egypt's of Civil Aviation, met with Madut Biar, Minister of of South Sudan, on the sidelines of the 2024 Egypt International Airshow to discuss potential collaborations in civil aviation.

The meeting, reflecting the strong ties between the two countries, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the sector. The two officials discussed the possibility of establishing a cargo air route between Cairo and Juba, the capital of South Sudan. They also explored ways to leverage Egypt's technical and expertise through training programs in areas such as aircraft maintenance, flight operations, and air navigation.

Minister El-Hefny expressed appreciation for South Sudan's participation in the air show, and highlighted Egypt's commitment to supporting Arab nations in the civil aviation sector by sharing its experience and offering training programs.

Both sides agreed to coordinate and communicate between the Egyptian and South Sudanese Civil Aviation authorities in the coming months. This collaboration aims to identify and address challenges related to air transport between the two countries, ensuring mutual benefits.

Minister Biar outlined his nation's efforts to improve and upgrade its various transport systems to stimulate trade and cargo movements with other countries. He praised the Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry's consistent coordination with South Sudan, contributing to the development of their air transport system at all levels. He expressed his country's desire to further collaborate and exchange expertise with Egypt's civil aviation sector.

Biar also extended congratulations to Egypt for the successful organization and preparation of the international air show, a major event in the Middle East and Africa.