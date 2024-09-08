5.1% Decrease In Egypt's Trade Deficit In June 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics issued the monthly bulletin of“Foreign Trade Data” in June 2024.

The trade deficit reached $2.87bn during June 2024, versus $3.02bn for the same month of previous year, a decrease of 5.1 %.

Exports value Decreased by 1.6 % as it reached $3.13bn during June 2024, versus $3.18bn for the same month of previous year, due to a decreased value of some such as fertilizer by 42.9%, oil by 64.6%, iron rods, bars, angles and wires by 23.7%, fresh onions by 25.4%.

While exports value of some commodities increased during June 2024, versus the same month of previous year such as (Petroleum products by 56.3%, ready-made clothes by 5.5%, fresh fruits by 24.3%, pasta and various food preparations by 12.4%.

Imports value decreased by 3.3% as it reached 6.00 billion dollars during June 2024, versus $6.21bn for the same month of previous year, due to a decreased value of some commodities such as Wheat by 21.5%, medicines and pharmaceutical preparations by 11.9%, plastics in primary forms by 4.2%, corn by 28.6%.

Imports of some commodities increased in June 2024, versus the same month of previous year such as Petroleum products by 49.8%, raw materials of iron or steel by 33.6%, organic and inorganic chemicals by 5.8%, natural gas by 39.6%.