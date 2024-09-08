Azerbaijan's Supremacy Compels Armenia To Adapt To Changing Geopolitics Of S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Today, Armenia is facing a hard but correct choice. It is accepting the truth by force, like a cornered puppy that wags its tail in fear. This is fully reflected in its policy.

A real historical process is taking place in the South Caucasus region. The decisive policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, silences not only Armenia, but even the forces that defend it in all spheres. For example, let's take the process of delimitation of the official border between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time. During his visit to Italy, President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the 50th Cernobbio Forum with great pride, emphasized that Azerbaijan has already achieved the official delimitation of 13 km of its border with Armenia. Certainly, there is a distance of more than 900 km ahead, but the successfully continued processes promise greater achievements in the future.

Armenia still has many obligations to fulfil; this means that the work does not end only with the delimitation and demarcation of the borders. The return of Karki village belonging to the Sadarak area of ​​Nakhchivan, Sofulu, Barkhudarli and Yukhari Eskipara villages of Gazakh to Azerbaijan is another issue on the agenda. However, this can be considered small compared to the issue of the Zangazur Corridor. Why small? - Because this issue has started to interest the states of the region more than Armenia. We would even say that it caused panic among the states of the region. The opening of the Zangazur Corridor first was much to neighbouring Iran's consternation. As a result, it led to a militaristic union between Tehran and Yerevan. Although the Yerevan authorities are considering some positive measures regarding the fate of the Zangazur Corridor, Iran's counter-interference in the matter has emboldened Armenia a bit.

It is clear that Armenia is trying to fulfil its obligations to Azerbaijan, albeit gradually, because it is forced to do so. It is the changing geopolitical realities in the region that make it do this. The Zangazur Corridor also means the future economic prosperity of Armenia, and only Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has already begun to understand this in Armenia.

Undoubtedly, the situation inside Armenia is not encouraging. Young politicians who overthrew former clan leaders during the "Velvet Revolution" side by side with Pashinyan are now trying to put the last nail in Pashinyan's coffin. Because Pashinyan sees the realities and understands the truths. He understands that soon the constitution of the country should be changed. He understands that the borders must be narrowed down and defined - no territorial claim can be made against Azerbaijan. He also understands that the Nakhchivan territory of Azerbaijan, which has been in a state of blockade for more than 30 years, must join the mainland, and therefore the Zangazur corridor must be opened - either by involving private companies or according to Baku's proposals.

Having a healthy and correct mind in Armenia is not as simple as drinking a glass of water. The formation of a new internal opposition shows that Yerevan is taking a step towards the next coup. Although we have to wait for parliamentary elections in the next two years, Pashinyan's understanding gradually of the truth may accelerate his bitter fate. This is inevitable, because looking for a bright future in a society that does not understand the truth is like looking for a needle in a haystack. It means that Armenia is still in its former ampoule, a society that is still breathing with the fantasy of "from sea to sea". I wonder how far they think to go with this idea. To a new war or to a destruction once and forever?