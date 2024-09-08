Azerbaijan's Supremacy Compels Armenia To Adapt To Changing Geopolitics Of S Caucasus
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
Today, Armenia is facing a hard but correct choice. It is
accepting the truth by force, like a cornered puppy that wags its
tail in fear. This is fully reflected in its policy.
A real historical process is taking place in the South Caucasus
region. The decisive policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan,
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, silences not only Armenia,
but even the forces that defend it in all spheres. For example,
let's take the process of delimitation of the official border
between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time. During his visit
to Italy, President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the 50th Cernobbio
Forum with great pride, emphasized that Azerbaijan has already
achieved the official delimitation of 13 km of its border with
Armenia. Certainly, there is a distance of more than 900 km ahead,
but the successfully continued processes promise greater
achievements in the future.
Armenia still has many obligations to fulfil; this means that
the work does not end only with the delimitation and demarcation of
the borders. The return of Karki village belonging to the Sadarak
area of Nakhchivan, Sofulu, Barkhudarli and Yukhari Eskipara
villages of Gazakh to Azerbaijan is another issue on the agenda.
However, this can be considered small compared to the issue of the
Zangazur Corridor. Why small? - Because this issue has started to
interest the states of the region more than Armenia. We would even
say that it caused panic among the states of the region. The
opening of the Zangazur Corridor first was much to neighbouring
Iran's consternation. As a result, it led to a militaristic union
between Tehran and Yerevan. Although the Yerevan authorities are
considering some positive measures regarding the fate of the
Zangazur Corridor, Iran's counter-interference in the matter has
emboldened Armenia a bit.
It is clear that Armenia is trying to fulfil its obligations to
Azerbaijan, albeit gradually, because it is forced to do so. It is
the changing geopolitical realities in the region that make it do
this. The Zangazur Corridor also means the future economic
prosperity of Armenia, and only Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has
already begun to understand this in Armenia.
Undoubtedly, the situation inside Armenia is not encouraging.
Young politicians who overthrew former clan leaders during the
"Velvet Revolution" side by side with Pashinyan are now trying to
put the last nail in Pashinyan's coffin. Because Pashinyan sees the
realities and understands the truths. He understands that soon the
constitution of the country should be changed. He understands that
the borders must be narrowed down and defined - no territorial
claim can be made against Azerbaijan. He also understands that the
Nakhchivan territory of Azerbaijan, which has been in a state of
blockade for more than 30 years, must join the mainland, and
therefore the Zangazur corridor must be opened - either by
involving private companies or according to Baku's proposals.
Having a healthy and correct mind in Armenia is not as simple as
drinking a glass of water. The formation of a new internal
opposition shows that Yerevan is taking a step towards the next
coup. Although we have to wait for parliamentary elections in the
next two years, Pashinyan's understanding gradually of the truth
may accelerate his bitter fate. This is inevitable, because looking
for a bright future in a society that does not understand the truth
is like looking for a needle in a haystack. It means that Armenia
is still in its former ampoule, a society that is still breathing
with the fantasy of "from sea to sea". I wonder how far they think
to go with this idea. To a new war or to a destruction once and
forever?
MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108648534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.