Egypt's Environment Minister Opens 16Th Paper Middle East Exhibition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Yasmin Fouad, Egypt's of Environment, has inaugurated the 16th International for Paper, Corrugated board, Paperboard and Tissue paper industries, as well as related manufacturing, printing, packaging, and converting industries.

The event, held under the patronage of the Council of Ministers and the of Environment, is organised by Nile Exhibitions and Trading Company. Taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre from September 8 to 10, 2024, the event brings together 316 companies, including 213 Egyptian and 103 foreign and Arab participants.

Attendees included Ali Abo Sena, CEO of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, Sami Al-Safran, Chairperson Arab Federation for Paper, Printing & Packaging Industries (AFPPPI), Nadim Elias, President of the Egyptian Chamber of Printing and Packaging Industry, and ambassadors from Uganda, Ghana, Namibia, Malawi, Indonesia, and Congo.

Minister Fouad toured the exhibition, including the Ministry of Environment's stand showcasing publications and samples of products made from recycled paper and cardboard. She engaged in discussions with exhibitors, learning about their activities and the latest technologies utilised in cardboard and paper production and recycling.

The Minister emphasised the significance of the exhibition, which brings together a vast number of companies involved in paper and cardboard recycling.

She highlighted the industry's reliance on recycling, with numerous companies utilising modern technology that enables them to export their products to global markets.

“This exhibition is significant because it brings together companies focused on recycling paper and cardboard,” Minister Fouad said.“This industry relies on recycling and many companies use modern technology that helps them export their products globally.”

Fouad pointed to the presence of companies specialising in recycling tissue paper and others manufacturing paper bags, aligning with the government's initiative to reduce single-use plastic bags.

She emphasised the Ministry of Environment's collaborative efforts with other government agencies to promote the use of paper bags and reusable options, mitigating the negative consequences of plastic bag usage.

The Minister explained that the exhibition aims to facilitate marketing opportunities for Egyptian, Arab, and global companies in the paper, carton, paper hygiene, packaging, and printing sectors.

The event encourages economic, industrial, and commercial integration between Arab and international nations through the participation of international business leaders, investors, and global companies. The exhibition aims to showcase investment opportunities and achieve its intended goals.