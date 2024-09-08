Military Production Minister Reviews Progress On Affiliated Companies' Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Salah El-Din, the of State for Military Production, chaired an extensive meeting with the chairpersons of affiliated companies, along with sector heads and advisors from the and the National Authority for Military Production. The meeting aimed to review the latest developments in the projects executed by the ministry's affiliated entities.

Salah El-Din emphasized the critical role the Ministry played as one of the state's key industrial arms, both in the military sector-meeting the needs of the and the police-and in the civilian sector, contributing to national development and addressing citizens' needs by utilizing surplus production capacities.

The meeting focused on monitoring the progress of ongoing projects within the affiliated companies and units, particularly their planning, production, and marketing processes, to ensure adherence to the set timelines. Plans for each company and unit were discussed, as well as the obstacles facing project execution, with solutions proposed to overcome them.

Salah El-Din stressed the importance of expanding participation in national and developmental projects across various fields, which would improve the efficiency of services provided to citizens through different state sectors. He also highlighted the necessity of coordination between companies and units affiliated with the Ministry of Military Production. He underscored the significance of adhering to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to expand public investments, deepen local manufacturing, transfer modern manufacturing technologies across production sectors, and reduce the import bill to save foreign currency. Collaboration with the private sector was also encouraged to support its role in economic activity.

The minister expressed his full confidence in the industrial capabilities of the affiliated companies. He directed their leaders to focus on upgrading production lines, improving performance, and continuously investing in human resources, as they are the most vital element in the production process. He called for ongoing training to enhance workers' efficiency, especially in companies where new chairpersons were recently appointed. He emphasized the importance of injecting fresh talent into various sectors and affiliated companies while leveraging the expertise of those with strong management skills and implementing governance systems.

During the meeting, Salah El-Din stressed the need for the ministry and the National Organization for Military Production to support the affiliated companies and units by developing work strategies and outlining the budget for the 2024/2025 fiscal year. He called for the implementation of a monitoring system to track production operations throughout the year, improve productivity, and equip these companies with the latest technologies.

The minister also emphasized the importance of boosting employee morale. He urged board chairpersons to hold regular meetings with employees to listen to their demands, suggestions, and ideas for improvement, and to engage them in finding proactive solutions to potential production challenges. He encouraged promoting creative and innovative individuals within the ministry, assigning them to leadership positions that match their capabilities. Salah El-Din also noted the criteria for launching new products in any factory, stating that such products must fulfil market demands for at least five to seven years, demonstrate clear economic viability, and align with the capabilities and status of the Ministry of Military Production.

Mohamed Eid Bakr, the ministry's media advisor and official spokesperson, stated that the meeting included clear directives to exert maximum effort to prioritize the nation's interests and serve citizens. This is especially crucial given the recent global events that have impacted many countries, including Egypt, and presented numerous challenges. These challenges require continuous work to support the Egyptian government's efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development by maximizing the use of technological and human assets, ensuring governance, and minimizing expenditures wherever possible.