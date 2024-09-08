Egypt's Culture Minister Seeks Input From Writers Union On National Strategy

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno met with representatives of the Syndicate of the Egyptian Writers Union, headed by Alaa Abdel-Hadi, on Sunday, to discuss a national cultural strategy.

The meeting, part of a series of dialogues with cultural stakeholders, aimed to enhance the Egyptian cultural landscape. Also in attendance were Ahmed Bahy El-Din, Chairperson of the General Egyptian Organization, and Osama Talaat, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Culture.

Minister Hanno expressed his appreciation for the Union's contributions to the literary movement in Egypt, highlighting its role in supporting writers and authors by organising events, and literary competitions, and providing a platform for creative expression.

He also recognized the Union's efforts in promoting cultural and literary awareness, protecting the rights of writers and authors, and contributing to the development of a more advanced society.

“The Union represents a key partner in the cultural system, aiming to build a more developed society,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that the goal of these meetings is to listen to diverse perspectives and opinions regarding the development of the cultural landscape.

This process, he said, will help to develop a comprehensive cultural strategy that will act as a blueprint for the future of culture in Egypt. He added that this strategy will be aligned with the country's vision for a society based on knowledge and awareness, while also adapting to the technological advancements and digital transformations happening globally.

“The aim is to establish a cultural strategy that serves as a national project for the future of culture in Egypt, meeting our aspirations for a society based on awareness and knowledge,” he said.

Minister Hanno stated that he fully supports the implementation of feasible cultural ideas and initiatives, utilising available resources to achieve the desired outcomes.

The Minister highlighted the importance of collaboration and partnership to enhance Egypt's human development vision called for joint efforts between government institutions, private organisations, and civil society entities, proposing a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture and the Union. This memorandum would focus on increasing participation in joint events, organising book fairs in different governorates, and implementing dedicated activities for children.

He further emphasised the need to review the selection process for state awards in various disciplines, the granting of research sabbaticals, and the selection of committees and departments within the Supreme Council for Culture, aiming to achieve cultural justice and equal opportunities.

In a show of support for the Union, the Minister announced a dedicated cultural salon managed by the Union at the upcoming 56th Cairo International Book Fair and a dedicated pavilion for the Union in the main exhibition hall.

He also suggested that the Union take a more active role in reviving the“Ḍād” magazine, a literary and critical journal focused on promoting Arabic culture and language. The Minister instructed the General Egyptian Book Organization to explore potential collaboration with the Union in this endeavour, suggesting a digital version of the magazine.

The Union's representatives expressed their appreciation for the Minister's commitment to engaging in dialogue and recognized it as a crucial part of the government's national strategy to strengthen Egyptian culture and preserve its heritage. They also highlighted the significance of the meeting in fostering collaboration between official bodies and writers, providing a platform for intellectual exchange and discussions on literary and cultural iss