Tasting Of Dishes Reflecting Iftar Table Held In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Day of Gastronomy was held in Shusha with the joint organisation of the State Agency, Shusha City State Reserve Department, and the National Centre.

In the second part of the event, there was a tasting of dishes reflecting the iftar table in the stands set up in the open air, according to the multinational nomination included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO called "Iftar and related socio-cultural traditions".

At the ceremony, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Aydin Karimov, said that it is a great honour to hold the joint table of Islamic countries in Shusha.

"I have no doubt that this event will be held at a high level. In this festival, all conditions have been created to demonstrate the culture, cuisine, and delicious food of Islamic countries," said A. Karimov.

Later, Aydın Karimov got acquainted with the stands.

Dishes reflecting the iftar table of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan were displayed at the stands.