Tasting Of Dishes Reflecting Iftar Table Held In Shusha
The International Day of Gastronomy was held in Shusha with the
joint organisation of the State tourism Agency, Shusha City State
Reserve Department, and the National culinary Centre.
In the second part of the event, there was a tasting of dishes
reflecting the iftar table in the stands set up in the open air,
according to the multinational nomination included in the
Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO
called "Iftar and related socio-cultural traditions".
At the ceremony, the special representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Aydin Karimov, said that it
is a great honour to hold the joint table of Islamic countries in
Shusha.
"I have no doubt that this event will be held at a high level.
In this festival, all conditions have been created to demonstrate
the culture, cuisine, and delicious food of Islamic countries,"
said A. Karimov.
Later, Aydın Karimov got acquainted with the stands.
Dishes reflecting the iftar table of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkiye,
and Uzbekistan were displayed at the stands.
