Deenova Announces Successful Implementation Of Closed Loop Medication Management System At Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deenova , leading provider of innovative solutions for management, is proud to announce the successful implementation of its Closed Loop Medication Management (CLMM) system at Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen . This milestone marks the first of its kind in Germany, setting a new standard for medication therapy safety in hospitals nationwide.



In partnership with the KERN Katholische Einrichtungen Ruhrgebiet Nord GmbH , Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen (MHG) has begun rolling out Deenova 's decentralized Unit-Dose System as part of the broader CLMM initiative. This cutting-edge system, which will be fully operational across all KERN-affiliated hospitals by the end of 2024, is designed to create a secure and closed medication management loop, significantly enhancing patient safety and reducing the workload for hospital staff.

Additionally, the new pharmacy workflow at Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen made possible by the Deenova system has received Amtsapotheker approval. The Amtsapotheker approval is an important certification in Germany, which is issued by recognized pharmaceutical authorities. It confirms that pharmacy workflows meet strict regulatory standards for drug safety and efficiency and that all processes are compliant with national health regulations.

Anette Woermann , Chief Pharmacist at MHG , highlighted the importance of this development:“We have begun implementing a decentralized unit-dose system from the company Deenova in the pharmacy of Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen GmbH, making us the first hospital in all of Germany to do so – we are the pilot hospital in Germany. This new system, which is part of Closed Loop Medication Management (CLMM), will be gradually rolled out across the individual hospitals of KERN Katholische Einrichtungen Ruhrgebiet Nord GmbH and will be fully operational by the end of 2024. We are thus creating a closed, secure medication cycle in the hospitals we serve, which promises increased patient safety and significant relief for staff in their daily hospital routines".

The innovative CLMM system integrates advanced robotics and software to automate the production of single-dose medications, known as Unit Doses, in the hospital pharmacy. On the wards, automated systems handle the precise distribution of these doses, accommodating even last-minute medication changes ordered by physicians. By scanning patient wristbands and the QR codes on Unit Dose medications, the system ensures a seamless and error-free administration process, greatly improving medication transparency and safety.

Christophe Jaffuel , Chief Commercial Officer of Deenova , also commented on the significance of this achievement:“This milestone is a strong testament to Deenova 's commitment to transforming healthcare through innovative solutions. The successful implementation of our CLMM system at Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen marks a new chapter in medication management in Germany. It highlights our dedication to improving patient safety and operational efficiency in hospitals. We are eager to see the positive impact of Deenova 's technology, whether in centralized or decentralized pharmacy workflows, across the country."

About KERN:

In the heart of the Ruhr Metropolis and extending far into the northern Ruhr area, KERN Katholische Einrichtungen Ruhrgebiet Nord GmbH (KERN GmbH) has both its roots and its future. Many of its locations are closely linked to the development of industry and mining in the region and are a testament to the social work and charitable responsibility undertaken by Catholic parishes, both in the past and today.

KERN GmbH is a strong network for medicine, care, and education, and a committed employer of approximately 7,500 professionals at around forty locations in Essen, Gelsenkirchen, Bochum-Wattenscheid, Gladbeck, Bottrop-Kirchhellen, Herten-Westerholt, Dorsten, Marl, and Haltern am See.

About Deenova:

Deenova is leading provider of innovative and automated solutions for medication management and medical devices traceability in hospitals and healthcare institutions. With a strong focus on patient safety, efficiency, and operational excellence, Deenova 's systems streamline the entire medication process, from prescription to administration. The company's flagship solution, the Closed Loop Medication Management (CLMM) system, is designed to minimize errors, enhance transparency, and improve overall patient outcomes. Deenova 's commitment to advancing healthcare through technology has made it a trusted partner for more than 100 hospitals across Europe.

For more information on Deenova and the CLMM system, please visit Deenova's website .

Contacts:

Christophe Jaffuel , ... ,

Martina Buccianti , ... , +39 0523785311

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at