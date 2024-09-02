Minister Of Electricity Discusses Partnership, Collaboration With World Bank

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Energy, met with a World delegation led by Arthur Koshnakian. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister Sabah Mashaly, Jaber Desouki, Chairperson of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, and Mohamed Eissa, Head of the Central Department for International Cooperation.

The discussions focused on exploring avenues for partnership and collaboration, implementing development programs across various areas related to the electricity and renewable sector, and addressing several key joint projects for the upcoming phase. These efforts are part of Egypt's strategic relationship with the World Bank, aimed at promoting the transition to a green economy and encouraging private sector participation in development plans.

During the meeting, Esmat reviewed updates on ongoing cooperation projects, technical support, development programs, and the review of the load forecasting model. The discussion also covered expansion plans for power generation capacity, the technical and economic evaluation of energy storage alternatives, planning and training programs, and capacity-building initiatives within the electricity sector. The minister emphasized the importance of diversifying the energy mix, increasing reliance on renewable energy, moving toward green hydrogen, reducing carbon emissions, calculating emission volumes, and training personnel in clean energy fields. Additionally, there was a focus on technical support projects for wind power generation, considering bird migration routes, and supporting plans to improve energy loss reduction. The collaboration also includes private sector involvement in solar energy production and consumption.

The meeting further reviewed the electricity and energy sector's strategy to ensure a diversified energy mix from all sources, updated in light of global developments in renewable energy technologies. It also discussed advancements in energy storage systems, the shift towards green hydrogen, and the export of green energy with private sector participation.

Esmat praised the productive cooperation between the Ministry of Electricity and the World Bank, highlighting the importance of their joint efforts in developing and modernizing the national grid. He pointed out the cooperation in energy mix strategies, increasing the reliance on renewable energy sources, maximizing returns from natural resources, developing the unified grid, updating distribution network control centres, and electricity interconnection projects with neighbouring countries. The minister also emphasized the ongoing joint efforts to transform the current grid into a smart grid by building and upgrading its infrastructure, improving performance, adding renewable energy generation capacities, and enhancing the grid's ability to accommodate increased loads.

Esmat reiterated the ministry's commitment to expanding new and renewable energy projects in collaboration with the private sector. This approach aligns with Egypt's strategy to diversify energy sources, ensure energy security, reduce fossil fuel use, lower carbon emissions, and establish Egypt as a regional hub for green hydrogen production. The country's advantageous position enables it to export green energy and green hydrogen and its derivatives. The ministry is also focused on expanding energy storage systems, enhancing interconnection lines on the unified grid, and addressing other development needs on the path to creating a smart grid.

Esmat concluded by reaffirming the ongoing collaboration with partners to achieve sustainable development goals, ensuring the continuous and sustainable supply of clean electricity for all uses.