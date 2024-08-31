Hourly Blackout Schedules To Be In Place Throughout Saturday Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hourly power outage schedules on Saturday, August 31, will be in effect throughout the day, including two shifts to be switched off simultaneously from 16:00 to 22:00.

That's according to the national power grid operator, Ukrenergo , Ukrinform reports.

One shift will be switched off from 00:00 to 16:00 and from 22:00 to 24:00.

Power to critical infrastructure facilities will not be restricted.

"Changes are possible in the scope of restrictions applied. Follow the updates from Ukrenergo and your regional distribution companies," the operator stated.

As reported, on August 26, Russian troops launched the most massive missile and drone attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As the power system suffered significant damage, hourly blackout schedules were implemented.