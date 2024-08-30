(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global

bioplastics for agribusiness market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.63% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on environmental sustainability is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing focus of vendors on development of innovative

bioplastics. However,

cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over bioplastics poses a challenge. Key market players include ADBioplastics

, Arkema SA, Avantium, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Braskem, Eastman Chemical Co., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Futamura Group, Futerro SA, good natured Products Inc., Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novamont S.p.A., Polymateria Ltd, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Secos Group Ltd., Tipa Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bioplastics for agribusiness market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Type (Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable), Application (Greenhouse, Irrigation, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ADBioplastics

, Arkema SA, Avantium, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Braskem, Eastman Chemical Co., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Futamura Group, Futerro SA, good natured Products Inc., Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novamont S.p.A., Polymateria Ltd, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Secos Group Ltd., Tipa Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Bioplastics For Agribusiness market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Agribusinesses are recognizing the benefits of bioplastics, such as reduced carbon footprint and biodegradability. Bioplastics are derived from renewable resources like corn, sugarcane, and potato starch. Major players in the market include BASF SE, DuPont, and Biotecne. Collaborations and partnerships are common strategies for market expansion. The future looks promising for bioplastics in the agribusiness sector.



Bioplastics are making waves in the Agribusiness industry with innovative solutions for sustainable farming. Biodegradable mulch films, made from aliphatic polyesters and cellulose-based bioplastics, enhance crop growth by improving moisture retention and reducing weed growth. The European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive drives demand for bioplastics as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic packaging and planting containers. Governments offer grants and funding for Agribusinesses adopting bioplastics, such as biodegradable bioplastics, compostable bioplastics, and degradable bioplastics, in greenhouse materials, irrigation systems, and silage storage. These biomaterials offer environmental benefits, including reduced carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Biodegradable bioplastics, like starch-based bioplastics, polylactic acid, and protein-based bioplastics, are gaining popularity due to their composability and waste management advantages. Bioplastics also contribute to sustainable agricultural practices by improving energy efficiency and reducing toxicity. Environmental regulations continue to drive the adoption of bioplastics in Agribusiness. Bioplastics made from bio-based polymers are a key component of the shift towards sustainable products in the industry. Bioplastics are revolutionizing Agribusiness, from greenhouses to irrigation systems, and offer a promising future for environmentally-friendly farming practices.



Market

Challenges



The Bioplastics For Agribusiness market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Farmers and agribusinesses are turning to bioplastics as an alternative to traditional plastic materials. Bioplastics are derived from renewable resources such as corn, sugarcane, and potato starch. They offer several advantages, including biodegradability and reduced carbon footprint. As consumer awareness about plastic waste and environmental sustainability grows, the market for bioplastics in agribusiness is expected to expand further. Companies in this space are investing in research and development to improve the properties and cost-effectiveness of bioplastics. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Bioplastics are gaining popularity in the Agribusiness market due to their eco-friendly nature and various applications. Biodegradable mulch films, made from Aliphatic Polyesters and Cellulose-Based Bioplastics, offer benefits like improved crop yield and water retention. However, challenges exist, such as the high production cost and limited availability of grants and funding. The Single-Use Plastics Directive and green procurement incentives push for the adoption of bioplastics in place of traditional plastics. Bioplastics find use in greenhouses as package materials, planting containers, and greenhouse materials. Compostable and degradable bioplastics, like Starch-based bioplastics, Polylactic Acid, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, and Protein-based bioplastics, offer solutions for controlled-release fertilizers and irrigation systems. Environmental regulations pose challenges, but bioplastics offer a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics. Bioplastics reduce carbon footprint and address environmental issues. Biomaterials like Polybutylene Succinate and biodegradable bioplastics are compostable and degradable, making them ideal for silage storage. Agribusinesses can adopt sustainable agricultural practices and energy efficiency by using bioplastics in farming. However, concerns regarding toxicity and greenhouse gas emissions need to be addressed. Overall, bioplastics offer a promising solution for the Agribusiness sector, contributing to sustainable products and waste management.

Segment Overview



This bioplastics for agribusiness market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Biodegradable 1.2 Non-Biodegradable



2.1 Greenhouse

2.2 Irrigation 2.3 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Biodegradable-

The Bioplastics For Agribusiness market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Agribusinesses are turning to bioplastics as an alternative to traditional plastics, offering benefits such as reduced carbon footprint and biodegradability. Bioplastics are derived from renewable resources like corn, sugarcane, and potato starch. Major players in the market include BASF SE, DuPont, and LyondellBasell Industries. These companies are investing in research and development to improve the production process and expand the applications of bioplastics in agriculture.

Research Analysis

Bioplastics, a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based plastics, are gaining significant traction in the agribusiness sector. These biodegradable and bio-based polymers offer numerous advantages for agricultural applications, including compostability and waste management. Bioplastics can be derived from various sources, such as Aliphatic Polyesters, Cellulose-Based Bioplastics, Organic Polyethylene, Starch-based bioplastics, Polylactic acid, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, and Protein-based bioplastics. In agribusiness, bioplastics find use in various applications, including greenhouses, packaging, planting containers, greenhouse materials, controlled-release fertilizers, and mulch. Bioplastics can enhance farming practices by reducing the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, improving crop yield, and contributing to environmental regulations. Additionally, bioplastics can be used in irrigation systems and degradable bioplastics can replace conventional plastic mulch, reducing plastic waste in agriculture. Overall, bioplastics offer a promising solution for sustainable agriculture and waste management.

Market Research Overview

Bioplastics, derived from renewable biomass, are gaining significant attention in the agribusiness sector due to their eco-friendly attributes. These bio-based polymers offer sustainable alternatives to traditional petrochemical plastics for various agricultural applications. Biodegradable bioplastics, such as Aliphatic Polyesters, Cellulose-Based Bioplastics, Organic Polyethylene, and Starch-based bioplastics, are particularly popular. These materials exhibit compostability and biodegradability, making them ideal for use in greenhouse materials, biodegradable mulch films, and planting containers. Bioplastics help address environmental issues by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency in farming practices, and minimizing toxicity. Grants and funding, green procurement incentives, and regulatory initiatives like the Single-Use Plastics Directive further boost the market growth. Bioplastics find applications in greenhouses, irrigation systems, silage storage, and biomaterials. However, challenges like carbon footprint and degradability under varying environmental conditions persist. Biodegradable bioplastics like Polylactic acid, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, and Protein-based bioplastics offer potential solutions. Bioplastics contribute to sustainable agricultural practices, addressing waste management and environmental regulations. Bioplastics in agribusiness: A step towards a greener future.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

Application



Greenhouse



Irrigation

Others

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

