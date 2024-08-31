عربي


Kuwait's Al-Rajehi Wins Bronze Of Men's 5,000M. At Paris Paralympics

8/31/2024 7:13:53 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti athlete Faisal Al-Rajehi bagged the bronze medal of the men's 5000m race - T54, at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Saturday.
The race, held on Stade de France track near Paris, saw Al-Rajehi finishing in 10:55.99.
Daniel Romanchuk, of the United States won the Gold medal, finishing in 10:55.28, while the Swiss Marcel Hug finished in 10:55.78 to win silver. (end)
