Ukrainian, Polish Law Enforcers Expose Transnational Drug Ring

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a joint effort, Ukrainian and Polish law enforcement eliminated a transnational organization of drug traffickers who manufactured and sold methadone to Ukraine and across the European Union.

That's according to the Deputy Head of the National Police, Head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Andrii Niebytov , Ukrinform reports.

"The largest laboratory was exposed on the territory of Poland, as well as mobile laboratories in Ukraine and Poland. In total, 195 kilograms of methadone in crystalline shape were seized, as well as 153 kilograms of Alpha-PVP and more than 430 liters of reaction mixtures prepared for the final stage of production, two tons of precursors required for the production of synthetic drugs," the report said.

According to the official, law enforcement detained seven members of the syndicate, led by a single mastermind, on the territory of Ukraine and Poland. This was the result of coordinated action by both police agencies.

Niebytov informed that since year-start, the police have investigated and forwarded to court 113 criminal proceedings against organized groups and criminal organizations in the field of drug trafficking. More than 2,000 drug dealers were exposed and brought to justice.

