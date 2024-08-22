(MENAFN) Ilario Piagnerelli, a journalist with Rai News 24, has issued a formal apology following an interview with a Ukrainian soldier who was seen wearing Nazi insignia. The incident, which was broadcast by the Italian state outlet, has sparked significant controversy and criticism on social media platforms. In the interview, the soldier was wearing a khaki cap adorned with the emblem of the 'Leibstandarte Adolf Hitler' SS division, a unit infamous for its war crimes during World War II and convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal.



Following the backlash, Piagnerelli took to social media to express his regret, stating that he only noticed the Nazi symbol on the soldier's uniform after the segment had aired. The footage, which had been posted on his X account, was subsequently removed. Piagnerelli's apology was accompanied by a defense of his actions, suggesting that the outrage was being exploited by pro-Russian forces.



In his statement, Piagnerelli reflected on his personal background, noting that he was raised by a partisan grandfather who would have been clear about distinguishing between the aggressor and the defender in the current conflict. He emphasized his commitment to the values enshrined in the Italian Constitution.



Piagnerelli also criticized what he described as a network of pro-invasion accounts linked to Moscow, accusing them of leveraging the incident to undermine the credibility of his reporting and that of other journalists. He argued that these critics were using the situation to further their anti-Ukrainian agenda, despite the fact that the Nazi symbol was not initially recognized during the broadcast.

