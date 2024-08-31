Leverkusen's 35-Game Unbeaten Bundesliga Run Comes To An End

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Leverkusen, Germany: champions Bayer Leverkusen suffered their first Bundesliga defeat since May 2023 as a 3-2 loss at home to RB Leipzig on Saturday snapped their 35-match unbeaten run in the top flight.

In a volatile match which saw visiting coach Marco Rose sent to the stands in the first half, Leverkusen jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo.

But Kevin Kampl scored for Leipzig against the run of play just before half-time and Lois Openda levelled things up early in the second period.

Openda scored again with 10 minutes remaining to secure victory for Leipzig against last season's unbeaten league and cup winners.

"We had the chance to finish the game, but the goals we conceded were far too easy," said Leverkusen captain Jonathan Tah.

"We defend as a team, but we fell asleep a few times and of course we're going to be punished."

The loss for Leverkusen ended a run of 43 domestic matches without defeat, a run spanning 463 days.

Xabi Alonso's side, who have scored 17 goals in the 88th minute or later this year, pushed to keep their record alive, but could not find an equaliser this time.

"We knew it was going to be very hard to play here, Leverkusen play lethal football. We wanted to be courageous and get on the front foot," said Kampl.

"We know we've also got quality up front. We were ice-cold today."

Rose was sent to the stands after he was yellow-carded twice in quick succession in the first half for touchline outbursts after a foul on his player.

The Leipzig coach appeared to still be seething after Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface caught the head of Amadou Haidara while attempting a bicycle kick.

He was upset Boniface escaped with a booking as Haidara needed to be replaced.