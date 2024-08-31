Israel Says Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Sep 1 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that it has killed Muhammad Katrouy, the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) Central Camps Brigade, in an in central Gaza.

The IDF said in a statement on Saturday that Katrouy was killed on Thursday in a joint operation with the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF claimed that Katrouy had coordinated rocket from central Gaza towards Israel and planned various attacks against Israeli forces. He held several posts within the PIJ, including deputy brigade commander and intelligence officer, the statement added.

The PIJ has yet to comment on Israel's statement.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out a surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

Gaza-based health authorities reported on Saturday that the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks has reached 40,691.