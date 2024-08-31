Pokrovsk Direction The Hottest President Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pokrovsk direction faces the highest number of assaults. The situation is also difficult in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Kupiansk directions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address, August 31, posted on Faceboo , as seen by Ukrinform.

"Today I spoke with the Commander-in-Chief. The Pokrovsk direction faces the highest number of assaults. The situation is also difficult in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Kupyansk directions. Nearly two hundred battles are being fought daily along the entire front," Zelensky said.

According to the President, the most important thing now is to inflict maximum losses on the occupier and to respond to all Russian strikes.

"We also discussed with the Commander-in-Chief the details of our offensive operations – active actions in the Kursk region. We continue to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine and push the war into Russian territory. The resilience of each of our units, the precision of our warriors and the strong decisions of our partners are equally crucial. I thank all our combat brigades!" Zelensky emphasized.

War update: 156 combat clashes on front lines,sector the hottest

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 109 combat clashes have already occurred along the front lines on August 31, with the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions being the hottest.