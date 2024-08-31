Yermak Negotiationing Joint Arms Production In The USA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to the USA, Head of the Presidential Office, AndriyYermak, met with U.S. military and security experts.

This is according to the Office of the Presiden t, as reported by Ukrinform.

The meeting was also attended by of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Balanutsa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Chief of the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Shevtsov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Mykola Tochytskyi and Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Dariia Zarivna.

During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation on joint arms production were discussed. The parties shared their perspectives and exchanged recommendations on further steps in this direction.

Rustem Umerov informed in detail about the situation on the battlefield.

The Head of the Presidential Office noted that Russia continues to systematically destroy our country's energy infrastructure and emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense. This week alone, Russia has fired over 400 missiles and drones of various types at Ukraine.

In addition, the Head of the Presidential Office pointed out that Ukraine needs partners' assistance to increase the production of long-range weapons, including strike drones and cruise missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during his visit to the USA as part of the Ukrainian delegation, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, had a meeting with the national security advisers of the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France.