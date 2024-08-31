Iphone 16 Series To Moto Razr 50: Top Upcoming Smartphone Launches In September 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From the most awaited 16 series to the Vivo V40e and Moto Razr 50, here's taking a look at the upcoming launches expected in the month of September 2024.



September 2024 is poised to see some of the most anticipated debuts in the IT sector, catering to practically every sort of audience depending on their individual demands and preferences. Whether it is Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 16 series or other significant launches by leading manufacturers such as Samsung, Vivo, and Redmi, tech aficionados will be kept busy in the coming weeks as a new range of devices with the newest features and specs are due to debut next month.

Here's an overview of the anticipated tech launches in September 2024:

iPhone 16 series

The next major launch event for tech giant Apple is scheduled for September 9. The Cupertino firm is expected to unveil the third-generation AirPods in addition to the much anticipated iPhone 16 series and the Apple Watch 10 series. The all-new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be released by Apple.



Moto Razr 50

Motorola is preparing for the introduction of the Moto Razr 50 foldable smartphone in India. The smartphone was released in China in December of last year, with the Moto Razr 50 extreme. However, Motorola only introduced the Koto Razr 50 ultra in India in July of this year, and it is unclear whether the smaller sister would follow suit.

The smartphone manufacturer has teased the Moto Razr 50 debut on social networking platform X. In compared to the Moto Razr 40, the Moto Razr 50 sports a larger cover display with a 3.6-inch pOLED panel and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The predecessor's screen was a 1.5-inch banner-style rectangle.

Meanwhile, the phone's main display is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. It was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and came with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.



Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The S24 FE, rumoured to be the successor of Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE cellphone debuted last year, is listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, implying that the smartphone may be released in worldwide markets shortly.

According to the advertisement, the device might include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC connection, as well as compatibility for up to 18 5G bands. According to speculations, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may include an Exynos 2400e CPU and run Android 14 out of the box. Furthermore, it might include a 6.7-inch display with a maximum brightness of 1,900 nits.

Infinix Hot 50 series

Infinix is likely to launch the Hot 50 series in the nation in the coming weeks. According to sources, the new series may include up to five models: the Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 5G, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+, and Hot 50i.

While no official date has been declared, the Infinix Hot 50 5G may be available in two model numbers: 'X6720' and 'X6720B', according to the Google Play Console database discovered by TheTechOutlook. It has been stated that the smartphone would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ with Mali G57 GPU.

Vivo V40e

Following the successful debut of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro, the smartphone manufacturer is apparently preparing to add a new phone to the range, the Vivo V40e. Recently, this device was discovered in the IMEI database and even on the Bluetooth SIG website. While no facts regarding the device are known at this time, the ads indicate that it will be available globally within the next several weeks.

Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2

Tecno is expected to release the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 shortly in the market. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is believed to include a 50-megapixel triple back camera module, and leaked blueprints indicate that the book-style folding unfolds completely 180 degrees.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 may ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and Android 14 out of the box. It is believed to include a 6.9-inch full-HD AMOLED screen and a 1.32-inch cover display. However, the corporation has not issued an official declaration.