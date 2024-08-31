Zelensky: We Require Both: Permissions For Long-Range Use, And Long-Range Shells And Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian terror can be stopped only in one way: by strikes on Russian military airfields, on their bases, on the logistics of Russian terror.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his message on August 31.

"Today in Kharkiv, the clearing of rubble on the sites hit by Russian bombs continues. In total, yesterday's strikes took the lives of six people in Kharkiv. My condolences to their families and friends. Ninety-seven people were injured; all of them were provided with the necessary assistance. And this is just in Kharkiv, and this is just one day of Russian strikes. Since this morning, Russian terrorists have also been bombing the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, and again the Kharkiv region. And this terror can be effectively stopped only in one way: by strikes on Russian military airfields, on their bases, on the logistics of Russian terror. And most importantly, it is possible. We talk about it every day with our partners. We convince them. We present arguments," The President said.

According to the President, these days the Ukrainian delegation is working in Washington: the First Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, representatives of the General Staff, and the Head of the Office. There have been meetings at various levels, and among the primary issues for Ukraine is the long-range capability of teh Ukrainian Defense Forces, the ability to prevent all the terror that our Kharkiv and other cities of Ukraine are forced to go through.

"Clearing the Ukrainian skies of Russian guided aerial bombs is a strong step to force Russia to seek an end to the war and a just peace. Ukrainian representatives provided all the necessary information, all the necessary details to our partners. And I appeal to the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany: we need the abilities to really and fully protect Ukraine and Ukrainians. We require both: permissions for long-range use, and your long-range shells and missiles. Vital decisions – exactly the ones that can influence events in the right way – cannot be postponed," Zelensky emphasized.

The President also mentioned that Ukraine is talking with its partners about air defense – "about systems, we need so much, especially now, before the school year starts, to provide more security for our Ukrainian children in schools, for our cities, for our energy sector."

"After all, we have the agreements with you, on air defense and on missiles for air defense systems. It is important to implement everything as soon as possible. We are working even harder these days for such news – about additional air defense systems," the President stressed.